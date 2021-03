Adams comes to Buffalo on a one-year deal.

We're now past the second and into the third wave of NFL free agency but the Bills are still making some waves... albeit small ones.

They have added more defensive depth by signing former Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams to a one-year deal.

Adams spent the last three seasons in Houston and was with Oakland for two seasons prior to that. Adams had 114 tackles and two sacks with the Texans in 2020.