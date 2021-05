The Bills continue to add depth to the defensive front.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills roster is in good shape as they head into the offseason program, but on Thursday, they continued to add depth to the defensive front.

Buffalo signed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract.

Hester was with the Eagles, on their practice squad, last season. He was originally a seventh round pick of the Raiders in 2017 having spent time with Washington as well.

He's made 36 tackles and has two sacks in 41 career games.