Bills seeking revenge against Steelers after 2021 season-opening loss

Offensive miscues and a blocked punt doomed the Bills last season against Pittsburgh, a fate they hope to avoid this time around.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills started the 2021 season with a kick in the teeth from Pittsburgh.

Despite being a touchdown favorite against a team with an aging Ben Roethlisberger beginning the final year of his career, the Bills couldn’t deliver.

The Steelers came into Orchard Park and left with a 23-16 win.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year wrecked the Bills’ offensive game plan, getting to Josh Allen five times with three sacks. He is currently on the injured reserve list, so Buffalo won’t have to handle him this time around.

But in year 16, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin — former college teammate at William & Mary with Bills’ coach Sean McDermott — will have a plan.

"He's a defensive mind. He's always had a great offense, but his defense has kind of kept that thing going. They spend a lot of money on defense. They're down a guy right now," Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said about Tomlin and the Steelers missing Watt. “You can kind of see it, but the guys replacing him aren't slouches."

"I'm not coming to this game off guard or anything. I'm treating this game like they're the Pittsburgh Steelers which they are," Bills edge rusher Von Miller said. "They're still coached by Mike Tomlin. I've got a whole lot of respect for Mike."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it’s difficult to know what to expect from Tomlin. There will be even more difficulties in that department with Pittsburgh’s rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett making his first NFL start at quarterback in favor of Mitch Trubisky – Allen’s backup the previous season – who Buffalo knows quite well.

The Bills will also be missing the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week in safety Jordan Poyer, who leads the league with four interceptions heading into Sunday’s game, even after missing a week with a bad foot. He is officially out with an injury to his ribs. Starting tight end Dawson Knox will also be out with a foot and hamstring injury.

But with those disadvantages aside, the Bills should still get the expected win on Sunday.

The Steelers have to rely on their defense with the rookie Pickett playing, but they’re ranked 21st in total defensive yards allowed. The top team is the Buffalo Bills, allowing only 234.5 yards per game, compared to the Steelers’ 383 yards per game.

Pittsburgh will not be able to keep up with an offense as talented as the Bills’ one, with Josh Allen averaging more than 300 yards in the air per game.