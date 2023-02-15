Bills season ticket prices to grow, so will attendance

The team announced Wednesday, 62,000 people became season ticket holders, the most ever for the organization in a single season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are celebrating a record-breaking turnout at its home games this past season. The team announced Wednesday, 62,000 people became season ticket holders, the most ever for the organization in a single season. The team also averaged nearly 70,500 fans for each home game.

The Bills are expecting attendance to keep growing, and so will the price to see the team at Highmark Stadium. Season ticket package prices will increase by an average of 12% in 2023. General attendance packages will range from $550 to $1,850. The average price will be $1,038. The Bills insist it offers one of the lowest season ticket packages across the NFL.

General Attendance (GA) Packages range from $550-$1,850, the average package is $1,038

Club Packages range from $2,045- $5,105, the average package is $3,050

Pricing includes NY State Sales Tax

Five playoff teams from the 2022 season will be playing the Bills at Highmark Stadium next year.

The Bills' executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia says. "While the price has gone up, the value proposition is that season tickets are now more desirable than ever."

Current Members have until March 15 to renew their tickets for the 2023 season. The Bills saw a renewal rate of 96% for season ticket members last season and the waitlist currently stands at approximately 6,000 people. Anyone on the wait list may be contacted in April if seats become available.

Bills Vice President of Ticket Sales Chris Colleary noted "It is just a sign of the tremendous support in this community."

Looking ahead to the new Bills stadium, Ron Raccuia promises the team will prioritize current season ticket members saying, "It's critically important that in the new stadium, our season ticket members are the lifeblood of the organization and our fan base. We want to make sure that they have the right to purchase season tickets before anybody else does"