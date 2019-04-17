BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you ready for some football, Buffalo?

Among the highlights when the schedule was revealed on Wednesday night was a Thanksgiving game at Dallas against the Cowboys.

Buffalo's last Thanksgiving game came in 1994, in Detroit.

The Bills will open the season September 8 at the New York Jets, and they will finish the season with a December 29 date with those same Jets.

In fact, Weeks 1 and 2 for Buffalo will feature an odd quirk: Road games at the same venue. The Bills play at the New York Giants in Week 2.

Buffalo's home season will get underway on September 22 with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the New England Patriots visit the next week.

Of the 16 games, 14 of them are scheduled as 1 p.m. starts. The other two are the Thanksgiving game with Dallas, which begins at 4:30 p.m., and a Week 16 date with New England, either on December 21 or 22. The time for that game has yet to be announced.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

August 8-12, vs. Indianapolis

August 15-19, at Carolina

August 23, at Detroit

August 29, vs. Minnesota

