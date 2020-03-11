x
Bills running back Zach Moss up for NFL Rookie of the Week

Moss had 14 carries for 81 yards, averaging 5.78 yards a carry.
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following his breakout performance against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills rookie running back, Zach Moss, is up for a weekly honor.

Moss, who scored two touchdowns in the Bills 24-21 win against the Patriots, is up for NFL Rookie of the Week. 

He had 14 carries for 81 yards, averaging 5.78 yards a carry. This is Moss' first nomination for NFL Rookie of the Week. 

Moss is up against Cincinatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Dallas Texas cornerback Trevon Diggs and San Fransisco 49ers wide reciever Brandon Aiyuk.

