Bills rookie linebacker, Tyrel Dodson was reportedly arrested for domestic violence on Sunday according to a report from TMZ.

It was allegedly an incident at a night club in Scottsdale, Arizona that involved his girlfriend and continued back at her apartment.

Dodson reportedly denies the accusations.

The Bills released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend. We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues."

Dodson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M.