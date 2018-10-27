BUFFALO, NY - As if returning home from two games on the road with their 2-5 record staring them squarely in the face wasn't enough, the Bills will be greeted Monday not only be their home fans, but by a national audience and the team that has haunted their steps for most of the last two decades: the New England Patriots.

Buffalo couldn't have produced much worse of an outcome in Indianapolis against the Colts, one of the few NFL teams that actually had a worse record then they did coming in at 1-5. Nevertheless, the offense under new starting quarterback Derek Anderson managed just three points while turning the ball over four times.

Another lost fumble came on special teams, and the defense managed to add two points on a safety, but did little else to slow the Colts attack. Particularly unnerving was the run defense, which let Indianapolis roll up 220 yards on the ground. The Patriots may or may not have rookie RB Sony Michel on Monday, but considering the success the Colts had so much success running the ball, it's hard to imagine the Patriots not at least trying to see if Buffalo's defensive coaching staff has found a way to plug the leak.

As for New England, they come in occupying their usual place. At 5-2, they sit first in the AFC East. They've won their last four games, putting up 43 points once and 38 points for the other three. They're third in points scored, even if the total yards aren't quite as impressive at ninth overall.

And the names are mostly the same: Quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 1,876 yards with 16 touchdown and 7 interceptions. Their two leading receivers are tight end Rob Gronkowski with 405 yards, and running back James White, who has pulled down 45 receptions as a dangerous option out of the backfield.

The New England defense is giving up 25 points a game however, including just over 29 a game on the road - so there should be an opportunity for the Bills offense to put up a few points.

Can they keep pace with the Patriots' offensive machine? That is another question entirely.

Monday will be the Bills first Monday night home game since 2008, when they lost to the Cleveland Browns 29-27 on a 56-yard Phil Dawson field goal - his fifth of the game - with 1:39 remaining.

The game will also mark a unique occasion, as Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will have his number 34 retired by the team at halftime. Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith are the only other Bills to have their numbers officially retired.

