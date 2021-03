Per Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $28.2M and almost $14M guaranteed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills continue to lock up their main guys straight out of the gate. First, it was linebacker Matt Milano and now it's offensive tackle Daryl Williams.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $28.2M and almost $14M guaranteed.

Josh Allen now has his guys Daryl Williams and Dion Dawkins set on the offensive line for the next few years.