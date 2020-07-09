Bills remain hopeful to have fans in the stands this season

When addressing the teams cap space, Beane added that with the possibility of fans allowed inside the stadium, it will create revenue for the team.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the NFL season kicking off this week and most teams not allowing fans inside stadiums or a limited capacity, the Buffalo Bills remain hopeful to have fans in the stadium this season.

During his Monday morning press conference before the teams home opener on Sunday, general manager Brandon Beane says he remains hopeful to have fans inside of the Bills Stadium at some point this season.

When addressing the teams cap space, Beane added that with the possibility of fans allowed inside the stadium, it will create revenue for the team, which would increase the teams cap.

"We'll get through this season, and we'll what happens with that; we'll see where the cap is. We're probably planning on $175 (million), but crossing our fingers that we'll be able to get fans in the stands in various ways the league can create revenue to raise that cap above $175 (million)."

The team announced that there will be no fans inside of Bills Stadium for the first two home games of the season which are this Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets and a September 27 game against the Los Angeles Rams.