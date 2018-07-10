ORCHARD PARK, NY - Coming into this season, the Bills' formula for success was to lean on their defense while the offense did just enough to win the game and we saw that against the Titans.

Once again, the defense and came up with three takeaways while holding Tennessee to just 12 points. That's also how the Bills got their first win of the season in that huge upset at Minnesota.

Over the past few seasons, the offense was centered around the running game and LeSean McCoy but so far this season, we have not seen much of that. Against the Titans, the Bills got that somewhat back on track.

"That's how it's supposed to be," LeSean McCoy joked. "They told me they'd give me the ball this game and that was kind of the main focus, get the offensive line going, running the ball, throwing the ball to me, getting Chris in there with different packages and making the game easier for Josh."

McCoy had 24 carries for 85 yards. Before that, he only had 21 carries for 82 yards in the three games he played this season. As a team, the Bills rushed for 144 yards thanks to McCoy, Chris Ivory and Josh Allen who ran for the game's only touchdown on their opening drive.

With the passing game struggling, this ground and pound way has to be their go-to mode of attack.

Up next, the Bills are at Houston then Indianapolis before coming back home to host the Patriots on Monday, October 29th.

