ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday afternoon that the team has released kicker Stephen Hauschka.

Haushcka has been with the team since 2017 when head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came to the organization.

Last season, Hauschka was 22 for 28 in field goals made.

The team also released punter Lachlan Edwards.