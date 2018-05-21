ORCHARD PARK, NY — You can officially call Richie Incognito a former Buffalo Bill.

The Bills announced Monday that they have released Incognito from the reserve/retired list.

We have released G Richie Incognito from the reserve/retired list. pic.twitter.com/Tr1JsIychT — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 21, 2018

The Bills placed Incognito on their reserve/retired list back in April, days after Incognito indicated he was "done" in a series of interviews and messages posted on his Twitter account.

Incognito cited health concerns involving his liver and kidneys as the reasons to retire. He also expressed second thoughts over accepting a pay cut when restructuring the final year of his contract.

He started all 36 games at left guard over three seasons in Buffalo, and after the Bills provided Incognito a second chance at playing following his role in the Miami Dolphins' bullying scandal in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

