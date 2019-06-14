BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills released their 2019 Training Camp schedule Friday. Training camp begins in July at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.
Tickets to attend Bills camp are free. More information on how to get tickets will be posted at a later date on BuffaloBills.com
New this year, the Bills will have theme days. On July 26, it will be 'Princess and Super Hero Day'. August 1, the team will have a '60th Season Celebration' and on August 4, the team will honor the military for Military Appreciation Day.
Here is the full training camp schedule:
- Thursday July 25 - 9:45AM
- Friday July 26 - 9:45AM
- Saturday July 27 - 9:45AM
- Sunday July 28 - 9:45AM
- Monday July 29 - Players day off
- Tuesday July 30 - 9:45AM
- Wednesday July 31 - 9:45AM
- Thursday August 1 - 9:45AM
- Friday August 2 - 6:15PM (New Era Field)
- Saturday August 3 - Players day off
- Sunday August 4 - 2:45PM
- Monday August 5 - 9:45AM
- Tuesday August 6 - 9:45AM