BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills released their 2019 Training Camp schedule Friday. Training camp begins in July at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.

Tickets to attend Bills camp are free. More information on how to get tickets will be posted at a later date on BuffaloBills.com

New this year, the Bills will have theme days. On July 26, it will be 'Princess and Super Hero Day'. August 1, the team will have a '60th Season Celebration' and on August 4, the team will honor the military for Military Appreciation Day.

Here is the full training camp schedule: