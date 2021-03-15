x
Bills reach 3-year deal to re-sign starting OL Feliciano

Daryl Williams, Matt Milano and Feliciano will all forego free agency
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) lines up against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a three-year contract extension a day before the versatile starter was free to open contract talks with other teams. 

Feliciano’s return means the Bills will have all five starting offensive linemen back for a second consecutive year. 

Buffalo re-signed right tackle Darryl Williams on Friday. Feliciano played a valuable role in filling several spots along the line in his second season with the Bills, and after missing the first seven weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle.