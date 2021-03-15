Bills reach 3-year deal to re-sign starting OL Feliciano

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a three-year contract extension a day before the versatile starter was free to open contract talks with other teams.

Feliciano’s return means the Bills will have all five starting offensive linemen back for a second consecutive year.

Buffalo re-signed right tackle Darryl Williams on Friday. Feliciano played a valuable role in filling several spots along the line in his second season with the Bills, and after missing the first seven weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle.