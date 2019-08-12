ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens became the AFC's first team to clinch a playoff berth following 24-17 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine straight and improved to 11-2, its best record through 13 games in team history.

Buffalo had a three-game winning streak end while in the midst of the toughest stretch of its schedule. The Bills next face Pittsburgh and then AFC East-leading New England.

RELATED: Game Day: Ravens 24, Bills 17

RELATED: Flutie honored as 'Legend of the Game' in Orchard Park return

RELATED: My Cause, My Cleats: Josh Allen meets teens who helped created his game-day shoes