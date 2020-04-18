BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Matt Barkley and his wife have given $10,000 to the Hope House in Buffalo.

The Hope House provides emergency shelter for women and women with children.

Barkley spoke with WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni about it on a ZOOM call Friday. Barkley said "last year we hosted an Easter Egg hunt. This year being back in California (Newport Beach) we were thinking of what we could do as a way to give back, and we can't be in Buffalo.

"So we figured the next-best thing is to give in whatever way we can, and that was monetarily, and so we wanted something to go as quickly as possible so that they could get some, I guess, entertainment choices in the facility. There's 25 kids or so in there, and some moms kind of cramped up in this building.

"They're quarantined like we are, but it's a much different situation, so this money is going toward arts and crafts, coloring books, iPads, whatever they need. Snacks, to kind of get them through this time. We loved our time there so we wanted to make it as enjoyable as possible for it during this time."

Barkley told Benigni he should have been on a plane to Buffalo on Friday night and that offseason workouts were scheduled to begin Monday. Now those meetings will happen virtually.

Barkley is grateful for the cohesiveness in the quarterback room and that they're all familiar with the offense.

"Very, very excited," he said. "Again, we have a lot of work to do to get to that point where we need to be for Week 1, but I think the addition of Stefon (Diggs) to complement (John) Smoke Brown and Cole (Beasley) inside is going to be huge. It will help out Josh, it will help those receivers, so they can't double-team those guys. They have to pick who they want to take away, and even then it's going to be tough.

"We have a lot of talent across the board on offense, and on defense, just got to put it together. This is a very cohesive unit, guys that care about each other, and that culture starts at the top, the way that Sean (McDermott) has put the team together. So, we're on the right track and just need to keep building."

Jerry Hughes and his wife Meghan are also giving back to the community by donating $50,000 to the Pegula COVID-19 initative and by providing meals for the Buffalo police and fire departments and for healthcare workers at Millard Suburban Hospital.

