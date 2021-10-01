Bills pride: New banners unveiled at Buffalo City Hall

Tag Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Bills in your selfie, and they will be featuring their favorite posts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo wants to see your selfies with the banners on City Hall that were unveiled Saturday morning with help of Future Dance Center.

The mayor gave his Bills tickets on Saturday to two public works employees.

It's not the first Bills banner to go up at City Hall this season, though it is the first of this calendar year.

After the Bills crushed the Denver Broncos to win the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years, Mayor Brown unveiled a banner outside Buffalo City Hall.

Mayor Brown said he believes Bills football has been the one bright spot for many people during the COVID pandemic.