Bills release preseason schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have released their preseason schedule, with one home game and two on the road in August.

The Bills open their preseason at Highmark Stadium on August 12 against the Colts. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Buffalo then goes on the road to face the Steelers on August 19 at 6:30 p.m., and then the Bears on August 26 at 1 p.m.

The Bills also announced that August 12 will be Kids Day presented by Fisher-Price, with family fun starting at 9 in the morning.

Preseason Schedule

Week 1: 08/12 vs. Colts at 1 p.m.

Week 2: 08/19 at Steelers 6:30 p.m.

Week 3: 08/26 at Bears 1 p.m.

