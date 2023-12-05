Bills release preseason schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have released their preseason schedule, with one home game and two on the road in August.
The Bills open their preseason at Highmark Stadium on August 12 against the Colts. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Buffalo then goes on the road to face the Steelers on August 19 at 6:30 p.m., and then the Bears on August 26 at 1 p.m.
The Bills also announced that August 12 will be Kids Day presented by Fisher-Price, with family fun starting at 9 in the morning.
You can get home game tickets on the Bills website.
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: 08/12 vs. Colts at 1 p.m.
- Week 2: 08/19 at Steelers 6:30 p.m.
- Week 3: 08/26 at Bears 1 p.m.
Regular Season Schedule:
- Week 1: 09/11, at New York Jets at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 2: 09/17, vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.
- Week 3: 09/24, at Washington Commanders at 1 p.m.
- Week 4: 10/01, vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m.
- Week 5: 10/08, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London at 9:30 a.m.
- Week 6: 10/15, vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 7: 10/22, at New England Patriots at 1 p.m.
- Week 8: 10/26, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 9: 11/05, at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 10: 11/13, vs. Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 11: 11/19, vs. New York Jets at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 12: 11/26, at Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 13: Bye week
- Week 14: 12/10, at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 15: 12/17, vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 16: 12/23, at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 p.m.
- Week 17: 12/31, vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.
- Week 18: TBD, at Miami Dolphins at TBD