Bills prep for red hot Ravens offense and Lamar Jackson

The Bills are set to take on the Ravens at a time when Baltimore's offense is firing on all cylinders.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It will be a battle of two MVP-caliber quarterbacks on Sunday when Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson faceoff in Baltimore. Lamar is having an MVP-type season for Baltimore leading the Ravens to highest scoring offense in the league after just three weeks.

When asked about going up against Lamar, Von Miller of course had high praise for the superstar QB.

"One is like Lamar, man he is quick, he is twitchy, any little space that he can get he can take it the distance. He is a blend of all different players and he can throw the ball. His base is the quarterback but he can also move like a receiver, hit the edge like a running back and make guys miss like a running back and a receiver and all of these things," Miller said.

"He has a great supporting cast with his offensive line, running backs and quick receivers. It's not a secret if I say anything other than that it's bulletin board material because he really is the truth and there's nothing but respect for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson."

Miller also said that Jackson should be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Von Miller says Lamar Jackson should be the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. @Lj_era8 #Bills pic.twitter.com/iVxTRXuTZD — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 28, 2022

Josh Allen had great praise for Jackson, who was in the same draft as Allen in 2018.

"I can say this for Lamar he is an extremely hard worker, as am I. Guys respect him and love the way he plays football. He has a lot of fun doing it, and I have a lot of fun doing it," Allen said.

"He is playing as good as anyone in the league right now, making sure points are a priority this week. The ball is a priority this week, we have to go and find a way to win a game."

As far as the Bills' injury report on Thursday, wide receiver Gabe Davis sat out the media viewing portion of practice, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with a non-covid related illness, and offensive lineman Ryan Bates and cornerback Dane Jackson were in red non-contact jerseys.

Gabe Davis did not practice during the media portion today. Dion Dawkins was back today after sitting out yesterday with an illness. #Bills @WGRZ — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 29, 2022

The Bills are also expected to be without Jordan Phillips this Sunday as he recovers from a hamstring injury.