Bills players, Pegulas donate funds to Buffalo School students to help provide technology solutions

The main goal of this new partnership is to raise public awareness and community empowerment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo, Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Bills are coming together to help students across the district with back to school technology.

Mayor Byron Brown, Buffalo School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and others announced the partnership on Wednesday with the goal to encourage people to complete their census questionnaire, register to vote, help close the digital divide, and support law enforcement initiatives in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills players and the Pegulas will help provide technology solutions to approximately 4,500 Buffalo School students who have been unable to access their on-line learning resources because of digital infrastructure gaps.

“I want to thank the Buffalo Bills players who took the lead in advancing this partnership, Terry and Kim Pegula for supporting the players’ efforts, and Superintendent Kriner Cash for working together to help address some of the issues that we must solve to make our City a more just, equal, and fair one that lives up to the ‘City of Good Neighbors’ reputation we have worked so hard to establish," Mayor Brown said.

Bills players also expressed their support for Mayor Brown's police reform efforts under the Buffalo Reform Agenda.