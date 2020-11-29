Bills place receiver Brown on IR; to miss at least 3 games

Brown had already been ruled out from playing Sunday, when the AFC East-leading Bills come out of their bye week off to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown will miss at least three games with an ankle injury after being placed on injured reserve. Brown had already been ruled out from playing Sunday, when the AFC East-leading Bills come out of their bye week off to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was hurt while coming down awkwardly after making a catch in a 32-30 loss at Arizona two weeks ago.

Brown had also been bothered by a knee injury, which forced him to miss two games earlier this season.

Buffalo also placed starting left guard Cody Ford on injured reserve, a day after coach Sean McDermott announced the player will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.