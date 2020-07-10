Bills place cornerback Levi Wallace on IR, promote Lewis

Wallace was sidelined after hurting his left ankle in the first quarter of a 30-23 win at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed starting cornerback Levi Wallace on injured reserve and signed cornerback Cam Lewis off their practice squad.

Wallace was sidelined after hurting his left ankle in the first quarter of a 30-23 win at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Lewis, an 2019 undrafted free agent out of Buffalo, was active for Buffalo's first three games this season before being released and re-signed last week.

The Bills are scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday, but the game's status is uncertain because of the COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Titans.