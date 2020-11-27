Bills OT Cody Ford suffers injury in practice, out for the season

Ford was drafted 38th overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their starting players for the rest of the season, including playoffs and beyond.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott appeared on local sports radio WGR 550 Friday morning and announced offensive tackle Cody Ford suffered an injury during practice recently and will miss the season.

Ford was drafted 38th overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills.