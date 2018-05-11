ORCHARD PARK, NY - It was expected the Bills would take a step back this season, especially on offense but they continue to reach new lows as the year goes on.

The Bills lost to the Bears, 41-9 and are now on a four-game losing streak where the offense struggles to move the ball and score points.

During this losing streak, the Bills have been outscored, 123-33 and have lost the turnover battle, 14-4 including four turnovers against Chicago.

Nathan Peterman threw three interceptions and Jason Croom lost a fumble in the loss to the Bears. Now this one was not entirely on Peterman. Yes, he is part of the problem and no he did not play well but the issues shown in this game go beyond just Peterman.

Overall, the offense as a whole makes it impossible for the Bills to even compete at this point.

Peterman went 31-49 for 189 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears. He rushed for the Bills' first touchdown since week six in Houston (where he also threw a touchdown pass to Zay Jones).

LeSean McCoy was once again a non-factor. He only rushed for ten yards on ten carries and had four catches for just 19 yards.

He did not speak to reporters after the game and has not since Monday after the loss to the Patriots where he expressed his frustration with his play and the offense as a whole.

So far there is no update on who will start at quarterback for the Bills this week against the Jets as Derek Anderson is still recovering from a concussion and Josh Allen is still out with an elbow injury.

