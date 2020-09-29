Bills offense leads the AFC in points, yards per game

With the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Bills' offense continued to put up big numbers against teams.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following week three of the NFL season, the Buffalo Bills offense leads the entire American Football Conference (AFC) in multiple categories.

The Buffalo Bills rank first in the AFC in points per game, yards per game and yards per play. Here is how it breaks down:

Points per game: 31.0 (first in AFC; Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are tied for second with 30.3 points per game)

(first in AFC; Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are tied for second with 30.3 points per game) Yards per game: 434.0 (first in AFC; Kansas City Chiefs are in second place with 433.3 yards per game)

(first in AFC; Kansas City Chiefs are in second place with 433.3 yards per game) Yards per play: 6.6 (first in AFC; Kansas City Chiefs are in second with 6.2 yards per play)

The Bills offense also have a 100 percent fourth down efficiency in the AFC and are in the top five in the AFC for average time of possession per game with 32:40.

The team also holds sole possession of first place in the AFC East with an undefeated record of 3-0. The New England Patriots are in second with a 2-1 record on the season, so far.

QB Josh Allen also made history by becoming the only player in NFL history with at least 1,000 pass yards, 10 passing touchdowns and two rush touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season.