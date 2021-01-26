Bills motivated to improve after AFC championship loss to KC

Receiver Cole Beasley is confident the lingering frustrations will serve as motivation. He looks forward to meeting the Chiefs in the playoffs next year.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills received one more reminder of how much they still have to improve before they can be measured against the NFL's elite following a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The outcome stings in particular because the Bills unraveled on both sides of the ball in squandering a 9-0 first-quarter lead.

Beasley also revealed he spent the postseason playing with a broken fibula he suffered in a win against New England in Week 16.