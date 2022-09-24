Bills' Micah Hyde out for season due to a neck injury

Being placed on injured reserve would keep Hyde out for at least the next four games, but Bechta included in the Tweet that the injury is season-ending.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Micah Hyde’s agent Jack Bechta shared on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills’ safety will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

Bechta wrote: “Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023.”

On Friday, Hyde was officially ruled out for the Bills’ Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after suffering the injury Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Hyde is one of the Bills’ captains for a defense already plagued with injuries. In the secondary alone, cornerback Tre’Davious White started the season on the Reserve/PUP list, his counterpart Dane Jackson is out with a neck injury against Miami, while safety Jordan Poyer is questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver and backup tackle Jordan Phillips also were ruled out on Friday. Poyer and tackle Tim Settle were among five Bills players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.

Rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam are in line to start against a Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins offense that leads the NFL through two games with 703 yards passing. Benford and Elam opened the season sharing snaps at the the cornerback spot opposite Jackson for the Bills.