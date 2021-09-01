Bills Mafia watches Wild Card game during 'Playoffs on Patios'

Some fans say this is the first time they have ever seen the Bills in a playoff game at home. They weren't old enough to remember the last one 25 years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not everyone could get into the Bills' playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

However, some restaurants on Chippewa still found a way to bring fans together in a safe, socially distant way.

One of the restaurant owners who put together the viewing party "Playoffs on Patios" told 2 On Your Side earlier this week that it sold out as soon as fans found about it.

2 On Your Side's Danielle Church caught up with some of the fans who got a reservation to the viewing party, who say they were just glad to be off the couch during the pandemic to witness the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years.

"I talk with my parents, we haven't seen this for ourselves, and now we're able to see it," Leah Nanna said.

Added Delia Cryan: "We're finally excited to be a part of it actually. So it's nice enough we were able to be here and they made it limited. Tables are all separate."

They are just some of the fans who weren't old enough at the time to even remember the Bills' last home playoff game.

However, they will remember this one.

Even during a pandemic, they say they feel pretty safe at the party with all the COVID protocols in place.

Soho's restaurant owner Jay Manno told 2 On Your Side earlier this week everyone had to wear masks if they weren't at their table. Each one could only have a maximum of four people.

Nanna, Cryan and their friends Dimitria Kouimani and Annalise Cudeck not only came to watch the game, but to celebrate one of their birthdays one day early.

"It's just amazing that there's a pandemic going on and we can do this as a city and get together like this. It's just amazing, just amazing. It's my birthday tomorrow. Go Bills," Kouimanis said.

Manno also says the city made police officers available, in case they needed them Saturday.

Several private security guards were hired for the event as well.