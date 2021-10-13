Bills Mafia helps raise $100,000 for Josh Allen's high school with sweatshirt sales

Fans became obsessed with the sweatshirt after seeing Allen wear it to the game against the Houston Texans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans became obsessed with the sweatshirt that Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sweatshirt wore to the game against the Houston Texans.

Come to find out they were from Allen's High School, Firebaugh High School, and fans were reaching out to the school to get their hands on one.

However, the school did not make the specific design anymore. So, the Bills and Firebaugh teamed up to bring the hoodie back and sell it to get donations for the high school.

Well, the Bills Mafia sure did deliver.

In less than a week, Bills fans raised more than $90,000. Allen pitched in the rest to make it an even $100,000 for his alma mater, according to a release from the Bills.

Sales for the hoodie, which was available for limited sale from ADPRO Sports, ended on Tuesday. More than 4,600 hoodies were sold, 2,500 of those being sold in the first 24 hours.