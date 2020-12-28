Bills Mafia donates more than $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital

The hospital announced lifelong Bills fan and Buffalo native donated $217,000 to surpass $1 million in donations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia has officially donated more than $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital.

On Monday, lifelong Bills fan and Buffalo native Sue McCollum donated $217,000 to the hospital, launching donations to the Patricia Allen Fund past $1 million.

"I am grateful to be able to make this gift in honor of my late parents, Frederick D. and Joan R. McCollum. My parents loved their family, their hometown and we grew up knowing Sundays were made for Buffalo Bills football! They’d be proud to know they are joining the Bills Mafia in honoring Josh Allen’s own grandmother and in doing great things for the kids in Buffalo.”

The hospital posted an update on their website, saying McCollum grew up in Amherst and has been a diehard Bills fan her entire life.

She also has a personal connection to Oishei Children's Hospital. Her great nephew, Jack Marchette, has been receiving care at OCH his whole life. He has a rare autoimmune disease called Juvenile Myositis. He gets infusions once a month at OCH.

McCollum is the owner and CEO of two Anheuser-Busch distributors in South Florida.

“I have always rooted for the underdog, for those fighting to overcome the odds, and so many of the kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital do just that," said McCollum. " I hope this fund continues to grow. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend the Holidays knowing I was able to help these kids, while honoring my parents, Colleen’s grandparents and my great nephew’s great grandparents. Watching the Bills win the AFC East title was pretty great too, I have no doubt my parents heard the cheers."

In November, Josh Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen, passed away. After the Seahawks game, a fan suggested that people donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital. After the mass amounts of donations, the hospital named the Pediatric Recovery Wing after Patricia Allen, as well as a new fund to honor her.

The tenth floor at Oishei was already themed the sports floor. The west wing is now known as the 'Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.'