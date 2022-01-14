Bills Mafia anxiously awaits kickoff for Bills, Pats playoff game

Kickoff is at 8:15 Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It is business as usual at the tailgating lots across from Highmark Stadium.

Several fans started showing up at 8 a.m. Friday in anticipation of Saturday night's AFC wild card game against the New England Patriots.

Of course, on Saturday, it will be a little different because it's one of the biggest games of the year and the entire lot will be completely packed.

Some of those tailgaters have been coming to Buffalo Bills games for decades, such as Richard Peterson and Derrick Norman. They're also known as "the Chefs" after deciding to go into a home game with spray-painted chefs hats, and they have done that ever since.

Of all the times they've watch the Bills play, Saturday night's game against an AFC East archrival will be one of the most special.

"We've been out here 20 years and never had a playoff game at home, so we're really looking forward to it with a full house. Last year we were out here, but it wasn't a packed house so we're looking forward to a lot of excitement out here," Norman said.

"As everyone knows, for 20 years, New England has been running the division so now we're back on top and it's nice to have a playoff game and be in the thick of things and be the favorite and the whole nine — everything that comes with it," Peterson said.