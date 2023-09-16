Bills look to bounce back in home opener against Raiders

After a season-opening overtime loss on the road, Buffalo hopes to pick up its first win of the season at home in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After opening the season with a roller coaster 22-16 overtime loss at the Jets, the Bills return home this week for their first game at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo (0-1) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, with the Bills looking for their fifth win in their past seven home openers.

"Extremely grateful for this opportunity for us at home," said safety Jordan Poyer. "Home opener, it's going to be rocking."

"I think any home game in Orchard Park is special," McDermott said. "It really is. I mean, it's an incredible atmosphere unlike any around the NFL, maybe similar in some ways to Lambeau [Field].

A major focus for the Bills this week has been getting quarterback Josh Allen back on track. Allen's turnovers were the story Monday night, as his three interceptions along with a fumble played a major part in the Bills falling to a Jets team that lost Aaron Rodgers on its first offensive drive of the game.

"As a quarterback in this league, the best ones are able to kind of put this behind them," Allen said. "Take lessons from it but not let it affect how they play the next game in a negative way. I'll try and use it to my advantage and learn from it."

While it's evident where Allen needs to improve, his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey expressed confidence in his quarterback on Wednesday.

"Look at the end of the day guys, I've got a ton of trust in Josh Allen, a ton of trust in him, in who he is and what he's about and the type of player he is," Dorsey said.

Allen will look to bounce back against a Raiders team that won 17-16 in Denver in Week 1, limiting Russell Wilson to 177 passing yards and the Broncos offense as a whole to 260 total yards.

Stefon Diggs will look to carry over his excellent play from Week 1 when he posted a team-leading 10 receptions for 102 yards and the team's only touchdown.

The matchup will feature two of the best receivers in the NFL, with Diggs on one sideline, and Raiders WR Davante Adams, who was an AP All-Pro each of the past three seasons, on the other.

Adams posted 66 yards on six receptions last week in his first game with new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With the leading receiver from that game, Jakobi Meyers, out due to concussion protocol, that'll place an even bigger emphasis on the Bills' secondary on stopping Adams.

"He can run every route in the route tree," Poyer said. "He's got really good hands, really strong, and he's a great target for Jimmy G, so just being able to understand where he's at on the football field at all times."

In addition to Adams, Poyer and the Bills will look to contain Josh Jacobs and the Raiders rushing attack.

Jacobs led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards last season, and after allowing the Jets' Breece Hall to rush for 127 yards Monday night, stopping the run will be a renewed focus for the Bills.