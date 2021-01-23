x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Bills list WR Gabriel Davis questionable for AFC title game

Receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey, right, defends Buffalo Bills' Gabriel Davis (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are uncertain whether receiver Gabriel Davis will be available to play in the AFC championship game at Kansas City on Sunday. 

Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday. 

Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update on either players' status when speaking before Friday's practice. The Bills' two top receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley were both full participants in Friday's practice after being limited earlier in the week.

Related Articles