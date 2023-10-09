Bills LB Matt Milano, DL DaQuan Jones will require surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update Monday to a couple of major injuries for the Buffalo defense.
The Bills lost two defenders in the first quarter of Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.
Linebacker Matt Milano left with a leg injury and DaQuan Jones exited with a pec injury.
On Monday, McDermott confirmed that both players will require surgery and would be out for an indefinite amount of time. No timetable was given for both players' returns.
Both players were putting together strong seasons before their injuries. Milano had posted 18 tackles along with two interceptions and a forced fumble, while Jones had racked up 2.5 sacks to go with six tackles.