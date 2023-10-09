Bills LB Matt Milano, DL DaQuan Jones will require surgery

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott updated the two defenders' status Monday, saying they will be out but not confirming for how long.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update Monday to a couple of major injuries for the Buffalo defense.

The Bills lost two defenders in the first quarter of Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Linebacker Matt Milano left with a leg injury and DaQuan Jones exited with a pec injury.

On Monday, McDermott confirmed that both players will require surgery and would be out for an indefinite amount of time. No timetable was given for both players' returns.