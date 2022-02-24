Bills LB coach Bob Babich retires, replaced by son Bobby

The Bills announced several coaching moves Thursday, including the retirement of the elder Babich, who served as their linebackers coach for the past five seasons.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich has retired and is being replaced by his son, Bobby.

According to the Buffalo Bills website, Babich mentored linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has recorded more than 100 tackles in each season over the past four years. Babich is also credited with coaching linebacker Matt Milano who landed top 10 in tackles in 2021. And in 2020, LB AJ Klein earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors against the Chargers in Week 12 under Babich's coaching.