ORCHARD PARK, NY - After months of anticipation, the Bills finally have their starting quarterback, for now. Nathan Peterman will the 2018 season opener on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Nate has earned the right. I thought his total body of work, all the way back from the spring and through the summer and fall camp up to this point he has certainly earned the right," head coach Sean McDermott said Monday morning.

It was hard to ignore Peterman's preseason play. Of the three quarterbacks, Peterman was quietly the most consistent. While I think Josh Allen has more talent, Peterman is more prepared to take on that Ravens defense and tough schedule in general to start the season.

They're at Baltimore week one, then come home to host the Chargers week two, then hit the road for back-to-back weeks at Minnesota and at Green Bay. Yikes.

Starting him is the smart, safe move. Even though Allen is the quarterback of the future and will get his chance soon enough, sending him out there with the Bills shaky offensive line is a bad move.

At least Peterman has more experience and does a pretty good job of getting the ball out on time. I still think Allen will start at some point this season, but for now, Peterman gets the nod week one.

And for Peterman personally, you could call it the comeback completed given what he went through last season starting with that five interception game in Los Angeles.

"I’ve had the goal to play in the NFL, be a starter, and maybe that’s what people don’t understand sometimes. When you have obstacles, hard things in your life, that doesn’t mean you should quit. Maybe that’s the way some people think, but that’s not the way I think. For me, it just amps me up even more and gives me a lot of desire and drive to accomplish those goals," Nathan Peterman explained.

"He went through some adversity, not only last season, but also in his college career. Look, we’ve all been through that and to me, it’s a sign of our football team to some extent in terms of usually when you go through adversity in life, you’re that much more prepared for it when it comes later in life. That to me becomes a personality character trait, and that’s good to have," McDermott explained.

As for Josh Allen, he'll back up Peterman and will run the scout-team offense in practice. McDermott also mentioned tight end Logan Thomas will serve as the emergency, third-string quarterback if needed since Thomas is a former quarterback.

Ryan Groy will start at center for the opener as well.

