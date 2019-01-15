BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have hired Bobby Johnson as their new offensive line coach. Johnson coached with the Bills in 2010 and 2011. He brings 24 years of coaching experience to the position.

Johnson spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts where he was the assistant offensive line coach.

He's coached in the NFL with the Colts, Lions, Jaguars, Bills and Raiders.

Former Bills center Eric Wood tweeted this about Johnson: "Bills got a great coach and a great man in Bobby Johnson! He will fit in on this staff extremely well and the guys will learn a lot from him."

A person familiar with discussions confirms the Buffalo Bills have offered their special teams coordinator's job to Carolina Panthers assistant Heath Farwell.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity, because Farwell has not yet signed with Buffalo. The Charlotte Observer cited a league source in first reporting the news earlier in the day.

Farwell completed his first season as Panthers special teams assistant, and previously spent two years as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks. He's a former linebacker, who played mostly special teams roles in splitting 10 NFL seasons between Minnesota and Seattle.

Buffalo's special teams struggles last season led to Danny Crossman being fired two weeks ago.

