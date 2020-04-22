Although Sports Talk Live Buffalo is on a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean the crew can't get together, at least remotely.

WGRZ-TV Sports director Adam Benigni spoke with Buffalo News Bills beat reporters Vic Carucci and Jay Skurski about the upcoming draft and how each thinks the Bills will approach it this year.

As it stands right now, the Bills do not have a pick in the first round of the NFL draft. They sent it to Minnesota as part of the trade to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

As unlikely as that seems, it could change, although that Bills general manager Brandon Beane has said he doesn't see it happening and that he views Diggs as the Bills' first-round choice this year. The Bills sent the 22nd pick in the first round to Minnesota in the trade.

The Bills right now have the 54th pick in the draft. That's well into the second round.

Beane has been a busy man this offseason. You could argue that on paper the Bills don't have a glaring need along the likes of the one at quarterback before they drafted Josh Allen.

Yes, there are positions that aren't as deep as others but overall. On paper, at least, there isn't one single position that absolutely jumps out at you putting the Bills in a great spot entering the draft.

Certainly in the short term, that appears to be the case for the Bills. But taking a longer-term view the positions the Bills seem to have a greatest needs are defensive end, cornerback and running back.

At running back the Bills could go with T.J. Yeldon as the No. 2 back behind Devin Singletary, but there's plenty of talent at running back in the draft. Yeldon was mostly inactive last season.

At defensive end Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy are veterans. Hughes had offseason surgery. They did add another veteran, Mario Addison from Carolina as a free agent.

At cornerback they added both Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines. Gaines has had injury trouble throughout his career. Norman was cut Washington coach Ron Rivera. Norman played for Rivera at Carolina.

There's an old football adage that says you can never have enough cornerbacks.

The draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it will be done virtually, with general managers making draft choices from their homes.

