Bills GM: 'Until we win the AFC East I won't feel like we're on track'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media Monday morning ahead of the teams week of practice before their home opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Beane addressed where the team stands following the conclusion of training camp and had this message for the rest of the AFC East:

"Until we win the AFC East I won't feel like we're on track."

The Bills have been the targeted favorite in the AFC East going into this season now that QB Tom Brady is out of the division.

The Bills open their season at home, without fans, on Sunday. Last month, the team said they are continuing to follow New York State guidelines in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.