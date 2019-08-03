BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, speculation and reports began swirling that Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver, Antonio Brown, was being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Those reports and rumors grew quickly through the early morning on Friday but were put out when the Bills released a statement saying "...it didn't make sense for either side."

Rapoport tweeted early Friday morning that the two teams were close to making a deal, but couldn't come to a final agreement.

Also Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out a quote from Bills GM Brandon Beane saying "it didn't make sense for either side." Beane also went on to say the Bills are now focused on free agency.

Late Thursday night Rapoport had tweeted that the Steelers and Bills are working on a deal, but conflicting reports said it wouldn't be happening.

Antonio Brown took to the NFL's post on Instagram commenting, "Fake News." Overnight, however, he deleted the comment.

Bills reporter, Vic Carucci, says that "no deal is imminent." Adding that another source deems it "unlikely."