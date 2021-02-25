Bills' GM Brandon Beane focused on the NFL draft and free agency before Josh Allen extension

Beane said on "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast" that the Bills have to secure their free agents and take care of the NFL draft before those talks with Allen begins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is now eligible for a contract extension, but general manager Brandon Beane made it clear this week that that just isn’t their first concern.

Beane said on "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast" that the Bills have to secure their free agents and take care of the nfl draft before those talks with Allen begins.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News Beane said, “Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I've done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what out money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this one year, but the years beyond.”

As we know, the Bills and every other team in the NFL dealing with the '21 salary cap which is down about $30 million before the coronavirus pandemic.

Beane also added they need to wait and see how many fans are allowed in the stadium next year, tv deals and more before deciding on Josh Allen as well. If the Bills can't make it work, Beane noted the use of the fifth year option for Allen as well.

Buffalo will have some tough decisions to make with the contracts of linebacker Matt Milano, offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano which is expected to take up a chunk of the cap space.

For players expecting to get paid this year is tough due to the coronavirus impact many thought would of been over by now. The sooner the better for Josh Allen and the bills if they reach a deal because that contract could become more expensive as time goes on.

Odds to win 2021-22 NFL MVP @WilliamHillUS 📊



+450: Patrick Mahomes

+700: Aaron Rodgers

+1000: Josh Allen

+1200: Russell Wilson

+1500: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady

+2000: Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford

+2500: Ryan Tannehill pic.twitter.com/nAu6RcQ8F3 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 24, 2021

While the Bills hope to reward one of the Bills best players, Allen's stock continues to rise as well. Allen has the third-best odds to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award next season.