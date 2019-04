BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you ready for some football, Buffalo?

Tonight at 8 p.m. the full schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released.

One of the biggest questions about the schedule is: How many prime time games might the Bills get?

Each team is guaranteed at least one.

The only thing that has been released is the team's preseason schedule and the home and away teams.

BILLS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

AUGUST 8-12 home against INDIANAPOLIS

AUGUST 15-19 at Carolina

AUGUST 23 at Detroit

AUGUST 29 home against MINNESOTA