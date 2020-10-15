Bills focused on containing Patrick Mahomes

Tre White, John Brown and Matt Milano ran through a "light jog" practice on Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It’s time to throw that Titans loss out the window because the defending Super Bowl champs are coming to town.

This Kansas City Chiefs team has so many offensive weapons including quarterback that whether you pressure him or not, he can make anything happen.

That’s been a point of emphasis for the Bills this week, how do you contain a guy like Patrick Mahomes?

"The way he can throw off platform, his eye movement and really just the recognition of his game in the last year and two is second to none," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "He’s only getting better. So to go against him it’s going to be fun. It’s fun to watch him."

#Bills QB Josh Allen thoughts on #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Allen added he loves watching Mahomes have success just not against the Bills this Monday. pic.twitter.com/KTnHfXmBCi — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 15, 2020

"He's a guy that’s just good out of the pocket just as he is in the pocket," said Bills safety Jordan Poyer. "He’s going to be able to extend plays with his legs and the strength of his arm. He can make all the throws. We have understand that the play is not over on the initial route. We are going to have to continue to plaster everyone. He's going to throw some balls up in the air that he believes his guys are going to come down with. You know there's going to be opportunities for us to make plays on the ball so when those opportunities present themselves we have to take advantage."