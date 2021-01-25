Bills fans react to unfortunate end to season on social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans reacted to the team's unfortunate end to the season during the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Many expressed disappointment after the momentous season but some big names focused on the positives to come out of 2020.
Oishei Children's Hospital tweeted pride for the $1.14 million dollars raised to support child pediatrics. The fundraiser was initially started in honor of Patricia Allen, grandmother of Josh Allen who passed away during the season.
Owner Kim Pegula shared her optimism for next season. The same for Governor Andrew Cuomo who has been a vocal Bills fan throughout the pandemic. His administration helped engineer a plan to allow fans in the stands at Bills stadium for the first home playoff game since the mid-90s.
The Bills were deemed the "lone" bright spot by many during a tumultuous 2020.
Speaking of the 1990s, several Bills greats including Darryl Talley reacted and commended Bills ownership for their process in building the team.