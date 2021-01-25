Bills fans react to unfortunate end to season on social media

While things ended earlier than most fans had hoped, many showed optimism and highlighted positives brought about by #BillsMafia this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans reacted to the team's unfortunate end to the season during the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Many expressed disappointment after the momentous season but some big names focused on the positives to come out of 2020.

Oishei Children's Hospital tweeted pride for the $1.14 million dollars raised to support child pediatrics. The fundraiser was initially started in honor of Patricia Allen, grandmother of Josh Allen who passed away during the season.

#BILLSMAFIA be proud tonight. Not only did the @BuffaloBills & @JoshAllenQB go to the AFC Championship for the first time in 27 yrs, but you all did this. You donated over $1.14 million dollars, during a pandemic, to help the kids of WNY. THANK YOU! 💙🦬❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZKtGEea31 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 25, 2021

Owner Kim Pegula shared her optimism for next season. The same for Governor Andrew Cuomo who has been a vocal Bills fan throughout the pandemic. His administration helped engineer a plan to allow fans in the stands at Bills stadium for the first home playoff game since the mid-90s.

The Bills were deemed the "lone" bright spot by many during a tumultuous 2020.

Thank you fans for a memorable year! #BILLSMAFIA . We have unfinished business so see you next season! — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) January 25, 2021

Thank you, @BuffaloBills. This season was so freaking special. Already looking forward to the next one. #BillsMafia for life. — Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) January 25, 2021

The @Buffalobills balled this season and they were a bright spot during an awful pandemic. Thank you for giving us all something to smile about!!! ❤️🤍💙 — patricia thomas (@pthomas3434) January 25, 2021

Proud of this team! Fought to the end. Future is bright! Come back even more hungry and humble! Go Bills! #BILLSMAFIA 🦬 — Steven Hoyer (@stevenhoyer) January 25, 2021

I love you Buffalo. Couldn’t be more proud 💙❤️ @BuffaloBills #BILLSMAFIA — Brooke Buck (@BuckBrooke) January 25, 2021

Buffalo thank you for a hell of a season. You guys (The Mafia) has been like no other from the start. We lost to a great team but believe me The Buffalo Bills will come back stronger then no other. Love You #BillsMafia and, Love you #Buffalo .. ShnowMan #Out ☃️✌🏽 — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 25, 2021

This season, the @BuffaloBills were tough, smart, united, disciplined, and we loved it. See you next year. #GoBills 🦬 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2021

Speaking of the 1990s, several Bills greats including Darryl Talley reacted and commended Bills ownership for their process in building the team.