Bills fans planning trips to Kansas City

Flights to Kansas City are still available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If you are planning on going to the Bills playoff game on Sunday in Kansas City, you should probably make your travel plans now.

You can fly or drive, but the sooner you figure out what you're doing, the better because your options will start drying up soon.

2 On Your Side talked with AAA on Monday about flight options and driving to Kansas City. If you drive, expect it to take you longer than 14 hours. It is 971 miles from stadium to stadium, and you'll spend about $100 on gas each way.

If you fly, there are no direct flights out of Buffalo, but there are plenty of options to get you there.

"It's going to cost you about 450 round trip and up from there depending on what flights and what airline you choose. Now, there's no direct flights from Buffalo to Kansas City, so you'll definitely have a connection depending on the airline it could be Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit," says Elizabeth Carey with AAA.

Carey said the Southwest flights at lower prices are going fast since the date and time of the game were announced Sunday night. Also, she says a lot of people probably booked flights and hotel rooms on Monday when they were stuck inside because of the snow, so she suggests not waiting until the last minute.

As far as hotels go, if you don't mind being by the airport, about a half-hour from the stadium, you can get a room for under $100. Closer to the stadium you can still find rooms under $200.

Once you get to Kansas City, there's a ton going on.

"Today's the day to book this. You don't want to wait too long. I mean, the game is less than a week away, so you definitely want to get your arrangements put in place today. And a lot of people are asking, you know, what else is there to do in Kansas City? There's a lot of museums, a World War I museum, there's a jazz museum, and of course, Kansas City barbecue, so a lot to experience there, too, as you cheer on the Bills," says Carey.