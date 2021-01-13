Bills fans getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of divisional playoff game

Fans who purchased tickets on Monday are now getting tested for COVID-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night in the divisional round of the playoffs, and some season ticket holders are getting ready to attend the game.

Fans who purchased tickets on Monday are now getting tested for COVID-19.

The same rules apply as last week. Around 6,700 fans are allowed to attend the game, and they all have to get tested either Wednesday or Thursday at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site outside the stadium.

As part of the guidelines from New York State, all fans must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering Bills Stadium on Saturday. To help with this effort, the team partnered with BioReference Laboratories to set up a testing site in Lot 4 outside the stadium.

COVID tests only done by BioReference will be valid.