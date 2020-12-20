Bills fans flock to Buffalo Niagara Airport to welcome home AFC East champions

The Bills returned from Denver where they beat the Broncos 48-19, giving Buffalo its first AFC East title since 1995.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans haven't been at the stadium all season long, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so a myriad of fans showed up at the airport on Saturday night, braving the cold and welcoming home their AFC East champions.

Hundreds of Bills fans flocked to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night to greet the players. Fans arrived hours before the players were set to land, holding signs and chanting, ready to cheer on the team.

The Bills returned from Denver where they beat the Broncos 48-19, giving Buffalo its first AFC East title since 1995.

“It’s great that we’re able to do it the first time in 25 years,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good. At the same time, that’s not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that’s to win a Super Bowl championship."

Next up, the Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m.