Bills fans celebrate Tuesday Night Football at Transit Drive-In

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Bills fans were able to do a little tailgating Tuesday at the Transit Drive-In.
Since cars can socially distance, the drive-in has been showing some live sporting events this year, and Tuesday Night Football was no exception.
Fans tell us they're glad to cheer on their team in public.
"I was really nervous I thought we weren't going to be able to tailgate at all, because of COVID — but the drive-in putting this together, and let us all come together and let us celebrate the bills together, is just amazing," said Hannah Dauria.
Tuesday's drive-in sports feature also benefited the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York.