Bills' fan starts GoFundMe to fly banner on Sunday for players and coaches

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Buffalo Bills fan has started a GoFundMe that would help buy a flyover message to send to players and coaches on Sunday.

The GoFundMe page titled, "Bills Mafia Flyover Banner," was created on Saturday and has already met nearly half of its' goal of $3,800 as of Monday morning.

The banner would fly over Bills Stadium in Orchard Park from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in an effort to show players and coaches that the fans are rooting for them and there in spirit despite the fact that no fans are allowed in the stadium.

In the GoFundMe page description, the organizer wants the message to say: "TOGETHER OR APART #BILLSMAFIA LOVES YOU!" They say they are still working out the final message but leaning towards that one.